New Nissan Z details and price leaked

Nearing its launch, leaked details and images of the upcoming Nissan ‘400Z’ have surfaced.

A forum post over at NewNissanZ alleges to have leaked details, including price, on the upcoming next-generation Z, or ‘400Z’.

The details apparently come from three models that were shipped to the US for a dealer meeting and subsequent review by motoring journalists.

With images included it looks like there is probably some basis to the claims, including revelations of a new four-tier variants structure for what the user says will be simply called the Nissan Z. This is nothing new, as the previous generations of Z cars have been sold as Z in the Japanese domestic market, though it remains to be seen if markets such as Australia will adopt 400Z or Z.

Perhaps most interesting is that the price has also been revealed, with the base model starting from USD$35,000, or around AUD$45,000. But given the current 370Z sells for around the equivalent of $40,000 in the US and $60k here, it is likely the model will land circa-$70k when it comes here.

Included in the leak are specs for each variant, carrying from performance gear to better equipment levels.

The base model is stripped back without any extras, while the Type S gets Brembo brakes and thicker sway bars, the Type T leather with heated and cooler electric seats and Type ST combing both the S and T gear. There is also plenty of safety tech for the first time in a Z such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Beyond the basics, there is a large touchscreen in the centre console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12.3-inch digital cluster for the drivers.

Under the bonnet is a variation of the VR30DTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6, producing around 300kW and 475Nm through the option of either ix=speed manual or automatic transmission (tipped to be a nine-speed).