New BMW 4 Series officially revealed

BMW 4 Series coupe will launch in Australia October 2020.

BMW has unveiled its new 4 Series coupe which will rival the latest Audi A5 and Mercedes C-Class Coupe in Australia, with the new model packing up to 275kW in flagship M440i form – at least until the weaponised M4s arrive.

The new-generation 4 is a departure from the styling previously mimicked between the 3 and 4 Series models, when BMW’s ethos was that the two should look mostly the same, save for the bodystyle. Now, BMW has decided that its 4 Series must be distinct, evident from the large new nose upfront which heralds another milestone in BMW’s big grille movement.

Like the 3 Series, however, the new 4 is based on the latest BMW CLAR platform which endows it with the latest automated driver safety assistance systems, big technology packages inside, and hybrid and plug-in hybrid capability. Outside, the sheet now metal measures 4788mm long, 1852mm wide and 1383mm tall – equalling proportions which are 128mm longer, 27mm wider and 6mm taller, though the boot is 5-litres smaller at 440L total capacity.

BMW says the model will be better to drive, with a stiffer chassis and double-jointed front struts and five-link rear suspension setups. There will be equipment such as adaptive dampers, variable steering, and an M Sport differential for sportier setups.

BMW Australia has already announced that the model will arrive here in October this year, confirming the base 420i, 430i and M440i xDrive will be available then. No pricing and specifications details are yet available, so we only have overseas spec to go from.

The 420i and 430i deliver 135kW and 190kW from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine. The M440i produces 275kW and 500Nm from its 48-volt mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine, helping the model achieve 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. All drivelines are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

Yet to be fully unveiled are 3.0-litre diesel turbo models which will arrive next year. Those models, the 430d and M440d, will use diesel power to produce 210kW and 250kW respectively at frugal fuel consumption.

Other equipment will include BMW’s latest 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument display, leather appointed interior and a long list of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic jam assist – much the same as the 3 Series on sale in Australia now.

