New 2023 BMW X7 facelift leaks online

New look BMW X7 shown ahead of oficial debut.

A user on Instagram has posted a leaked photo that shows the facelifted BMW X7.

The new image shows what appears to be an X7 in standard trim, rather than the top-of the-range M Sport guise. It also gives a glimpse at the revised front end. Designers seem to have left the trademark kidney grille unaltered. It is flanked by a new split header design, which is similar to the upcoming BMW X8 or 7 Series sedan. The lower grille has undergone a complete redesign and is shorter with two new intakes on either side.

There appears to be a new design of alloy wheels for the X7. However, the chrome trim that runs behind the front wheel and goes down towards the rear wheel remains the same.

The leaked image does not show the rear, however spy photos of a camouflaged X7 have shown that there will be very few changes. It’s easy to see that the rear bumper, lights and split tailgate of the current car are virtually unchanged despite the disguise.

Facelifts for the BMW X7 cannot come soon enough as the new fifth-generation Range Rover will be entering the luxury SUV market. The facelifted model will have interior updates and possibly new powertrains.

A new bumper is used to complement the new lights. It eliminates the car’s high side intakes and gives it a more modern look. Even though the massive kidney grilles are not changed, the tailgate and rear bumper look almost identical to the current car’s. Also, the split tailgate of the current car is still in place.

The cabin will not see any major changes, except for some trim improvements and new upholstery. The new X7 will feature the same dual 12.3 inch displays as the current model, but they’ll be powered with the most recent version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system.

There could be big changes underneath the bonnet. As BMW continues to push its electrification strategy, the revised X7 could borrow the 3.0-litre plug in hybrid powertrain from X5 xDrive45e. Both cars are based upon the same BMW CLAR platform. The larger X7 should have enough space around its chassis for the motor and battery pack.