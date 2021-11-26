New 2022 Suzuki S-Cross revealed with hybrid power

The next-generation Suzuki S-Cross has 48V mild-hybrid technology.

The third-generation Suzuki S-Cross SUV has been revealed and will come to Australia next year to battle the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, Mazda CX-30 and Peugeot 3008.

The new S-Cross is 4300mm long, 1785mm wide and 1593mm tall, so it’s slightly smaller in every dimension than the latest Qashqai. The Suzuki’s wheelbase measures 2600mm and the boot can swallow up to 430 litres of luggage with the rear bench in place.

In Europe where it launched overnight, there are two models with plenty of standard safety equipment, including front and rear parking sensors, a parking camera and driver-assistance technology such as lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, blindspot monitoring and hill-hold assist.

The new S-Cross’s cabin layout is similar to that of the previous-generation model, with the biggest difference being a new floating infotainment system. Standard equipment for base models in Europe includes heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 4.2-inch driver information display in the centre of the gauge cluster and a seven-inch touchscreen. It also has 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, aluminium roof rails and electrically folding door mirrors.

The range-topping variant gets a set of polished 17-inch alloy wheels, a sliding panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a nine-inch infotainment system with built-in sat-nav and leather upholstery.

Both are powered by an updated version of the turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine found in the Vitara, which produces 95kW and 235Nm of torque. Suzuki says that’s enough for a 0–100km/h time of 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h.

More importantly, the powertrain seems to be frugal. Suzuki claims it has a combined WLTP fuel economy figure of 5.3L/100km and CO2 emissions as low as 120g/km and it meets Euro 6d emissions regulations.

An interesting quirk of the mild-hybrid system is that the electric motor can be used to keep both the engine spinning when stationary and power the car at up to 16km/h, without using any petrol. The motor spins the engine’s crankshaft with the fuel injectors disengaged, which then sends drive through the gearbox to the wheels.

The powertrain can be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic and the flagship S-Cross Ultra comes with four-wheel drive as standard, although this lowers fuel economy. Australian specifications are yet to be confirmed.