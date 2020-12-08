New 2021 Nissan Qashqai interior previewed

New Nissan Qashqai moves upmarket with exclusive features and tech for the segment.

Nissan has revealed what’s inside the new third0generation Qashqai, the Japanese manufacturer showing us images and detailing the cabin for the upcoming crossover SUV.

Bringing a more practical interior design with better packaging and new technology, the Qashqai’s cabin is larger thanks to a 35mm longer and 30mm wider exterior, improving knee room by 22mm and shoulder room by 28mm.

The roof is also around 15mm higher overall, allowing for an airer space. There are also some ergonomic changes, like moving the cup holders further forward where a new large wireless charging pad is located (that should fit some of the biggest phones available today). Other new additions not seen in a Qashqai (or any other rival) include massaging front seats with Nappa Leather and ambient lighting. Very premium sounding, including the Bose sound system and redesigned gearshift.

But in a big move for Nissan, there is now a full 12.3-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, joined by a large 10.8-inch colour head up display on the windscreen. There is also a large 9.0-inch central touch screen for the infotainment that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via USB-A and C ports, among other connectivity and radio capabilities.

In the rear, the boot grows 74L to offer a total of 504L cargo space and is equipped with a reversible floor that can be either carpet or easy-wipe plastic.

Other details are that the new Qashqai rides on the Nissan-Renault Alliance’s CMF-C platform and will offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. It is unclear what specification will be confirmed for Australia, though Nissan is pushing heavily into electrification globally.