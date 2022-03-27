Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series revealed

The GT Track Series is an even more focused, non-road-legal derivative of AMG’s sports car.

Having already pushed the envelope rather far with the Black Series, Mercedes-AMG has developed an even more extreme and non-road-legal version of the GT.

Dubbed the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series, it uses a fettled version of the Black Series’ flat-plane 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Thanks to motorsport-spec fuel injectors and other unspecified tweaks, it produces 533kW, up from 530kW. The Black Series’ seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is gone too, replaced with a Hewland six-speed sequential racing gearbox. This remains in a ‘transaxle’ position at the rear of the car, driven by the engine via a carbon fibre torque tube.

On the suspension front, the Track Series features Bilstein dampers that are adjustable for ride height plus low- and high-speed rebound and compression levels. The anti-roll bars can be tweaked also.

A set of 18-inch forged wheels are shod in slick tyres measuring 325mm in width at both ends of the car. Under these, you’ll find motorsport-friendly big steel brakes. At the front, there are six-piston calipers squeezing 390mm discs, while at the rear AMG has fitted 355mm rotors and four-pot calipers.

To complement the high levels of mechanical grip the Track Series’ chassis is sure to give, the car also gets a highly-developed aero kit to maximise downforce. The most obvious feature of this is the adjustable high-level rear wing, based on the part fitted to the Black Series. At the other end of the car is a bespoke and also adjustable splitter.