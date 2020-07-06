Mazda3 Turbo confirmed with 170kW/420Nm

Mazda is bringing back its hot hatch, this time turning up the wick with a 2.5L turbo engine producing over 400Nm of torque.

Mazda’s first turbo hot hatch 3 since the 2013 Mazda3 MPS will be revealed this week, touting 170kW of power, 420Nm of torque, and all-wheel drive.

Unlike nearly all hot hatches on the Australian market, the Mazda3 will be auto-only – much like the VW Golf GTI and R – and one of the only AWD offerings.

So far, it has not been confirmed for Australia, though we’re sure Mazda’s local office is eyeing its chance to secure RHD allocation if it comes along. The hot hatch market in Australia is not light for players, either, filled with competitors such as the Hyundai i30 N, Ford Focus ST, VW Golf R and GTI, Renault Megane RS, Honda Civic Type R and more.

Mazda Mexico was first to spill the beans on the new Mazda3 Turbo model, confirming that it looks more like a drivetrain option on the top-spec Astina rather an all-out separate model. There appear to be no unique alloys and body kit, though it’s powertrain sounds alluring. It’s possible that the full reveal will detail other changes not yet made clear.

Conjuring 170kW from the same Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre turbo found in the CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6, the Mazda3 Turbo is a touch underbaked compared to the Hyundai i30 N (202kW), Ford Focus ST (207kw) and VW Golf GTI (180kW). But it offers the most grunt, matched only by the Focus ST with 420Nm also. Even its closest AWD rival the Golf R offers only 380Nm (though 213kW).

With all-wheel drive, 420Nm and an automatic transmission, the Mazda3 Turbo will likely keep up with the best in hot hatch domain. And given the new-generation Mazda3’s chassis is rather playful and competent, it should make for a small weapon on the road.

While only shown in teaser form, the car will be fully unveiled this week July 8.

