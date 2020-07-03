Mazda Skyactiv-X for Mazda3 and CX-30 from $40k

Flagship Skyactiv-X mild-hybrid power arrives to Mazda3 and CX-30.

Mazda’s all-new Skyactiv-X petrol compression ignition engine is arriving in Australia next month.

The engine will debut in the new Mazda 3 as the Mazda3 X20 Astina, asking a $3000 premium over the equivalent G25 (2.5L engine) model. This bring the starting price before on-road costs to $40,590 with six-speed manual and $41,590 with six-speed automatic transmission.

The Mazda3 X20 will be available for buyers next month, and the CX-30 X20 Astina (AWD) SUV will be available in September from $46,490 as an automatic only.

While technically endowed with a spark plug (Mazda calls it Spark Controlled Compression Ignition or SPCC) to kick the engine into an ignition cycle, the engine has been designed to function with a similar compression-ignition cycle of diesel but using the higher-revving ability of a petrol motor, and with a small supercharger. The result is said to be more efficient fuel consumption yet higher power and torque output from an equivlent normal petrol engine. Mazda has not said what the spec is for Australian models but we expect it to be close to overseas examples which produce 132kW and 224Nm.

The engine is also equipped with Mazda’s ‘M’ mild-hybrid capability. This is the same mild 24v integrated starter motor system that’s equipped to the normal 2.0 and 2.5-litre four-cylinder engines overseas but only equipped to the Skyactiv-X here. At only 24v, it’s not enough to move the car on electric power alone but does aid in a smoother stop/start and slight enhancement off the mark in manual vehicles from our test driving experience (overseas models).

No fuel consumption figures have yet been given.

Mazda Australia’s managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, alluded to the fact that unlike a hybrid with larger batteries and electric motors, constructing and disposing of a Skyactiv-X engine at the moment is a cleaner exercise as there are fewer precious earth metals required.

“Mazda is committed to reducing real-world emissions by looking at every part of a vehicle’s emissions footprint, from its production through to where the fuel that powers it comes from, and how a vehicle is disposed of at the end of its life,” said Bhindi.

“With every customer’s circumstances being unique, we need to offer a variety of ways to reduce vehicle emissions to suit individual needs and lifestyles. Skyactiv-X offers customers a lower emission engine option while retaining the same joy of driving that Mazda vehicles have always offered.”

