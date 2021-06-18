Mazda launching 10 hybrids and three EVs

Mazda has confirmed a sweeping new range of hybrid and electrified vehicles will arrive in showrooms by 2025.

Japanese brand Mazda has been cautious compared to some other rival manufacturers in adopting electric vehicles, with the new MX-30 the first such model. However, it has announced a full offensive of 10 new hybrid and three new electric vehicles to market by 2025. By 2030, Mazda wants one-quarter of all sales to be fully electric vehicles, and the remainder being electrified, be it hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric.

Some of the vehicles will sit on the latest Skyactiv architecture platform which can house both hybrid and fully electric drivetrains, easing the transition into EVs on the production side. Of the drivetrains, some will be hybrid and some plug-in hybrid electric using four-cylinder motors with a lithium-ion battery and electric motor for assisted power and – in the case of the PHEV – meaningful electric-only driving range.

Along with the hybrid four pots will be an all-new straight-six engine, using a 48v integrated starter motor system for improved efficiency and smooth stop-start ability. The straight-six will be both petrol and diesel.

Closer to 2025 Mazda will begin to hype its all-new electric platform that will underpin new fully-electric models, called Skyactiv EV Scalable. It is understood that everything from hatchbacks to crossover will be based on scalable architecture.

It is unclear how the BT-50 ute will fit into electrified ambitions given Isuzu is its current partner, with all Mazda models to be electrified by 2030. However, Toyota has done so with the Hilux and the new straight-six diesel could be quite the answer.