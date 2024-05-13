Car News Lotus bespoke customisation service expands luxury offering

Lotus Chapman Bespoke will create unique one-offs and provide customisation for clients around the world – although for now, it is limited to China.

Lotus continues to evolve its brand to keep apace with luxury marques, adding a new bespoke customisation service to rival the likes of that from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley.

Lotus says that ‘Lotus Chapman Bespoke’, the name of its own service, is not Keeping up with the Joneses but created in response to demand. Hinting at where demand is highest in the world, Lotus Chapman Bespoke launched last month in China exclusively, waiting to be offered through the rest of the world by the end of 2024.

Lotus Chapman Bespoke is named in honour of Lotus founders, Colin and Hazel Chapman. “The story of Lotus is the story of a bespoke carmaker,” said Qingfeng Feng, CEO, Lotus Group. “The first cars were hand-drawn and hand-built at home by Colin Chapman, and that spirit lives on in us today.”

Customers who enlist the service will have the choice to select personal choices such as a unique colour and matching trim, while deeper pockets can elect to commission complete one-off builds, spanning across three services; ‘tailor-made,’ ‘collection’ and ‘one-off’.

Tailor-made allows Lotus customers to choose from a wide range of colours and finishes, with “exclusive personal touches and details” offered as well. The Collection service see limited-edition models created in partnership with luxury brands, artists and other collaborators. One-off is devoted to completely bespoke vehicles.

“Many of our customers are looking for a bespoke experience; be that colour, texture, fabric, detail – and we are excited to see their individuality stamped on our cars around the world,” said Ben Payne, VP Design at Lotus Group.

Lotus Chapman Bespoke will be rolled out across the globe by the end of this year, although timing for Australia has not been confirmed.