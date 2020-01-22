Lexus goes off-roading with GX Overland

Though it’s usually reserved as the ultimate Toorak Tractor, the Lexus GX looks completely capable of going far off-road with this Overland concept.

Lexus has unveiled a new off-road concept model at the Montreal Motor Show based on the GX four-wheel drive, aptly named the GX Overland.

Using the GX 460 variant as a base to build on, the Overland follows up on Lexus’ GXOR concept unveiled last year. Underneath the bonnet is the same 4.6-litre V8 petrol engine producing 225kW of power and 446Nm of torque through a six-speed automatic, but there are changes elsewhere.

On each corner sits new 17-inch Rays Team Daytona off-road-ready black alloy wheels, fitted with knobbly 285/170 Toyota Open Country rubber. The suspension system utilises a variation of the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System with Icon Vehicle Dynamics damping, and the ride height has increased with extended travel.

Lexus’ Multi-Terrain Select is set for tracking along with a full-time four-wheel drive system including Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), 5-Stage Crawl Control system and underfloor camera view. There are also obvious change upfront, the front bumper replaced with a winch-compatible chin and the underbody bashplate rising to the grille.

Inside and on the roof, things are civilised. The cabin is fitted with a full 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and leather, aluminium and timber trim elements adorn the surrounds. On top, there is a quick foldout rooftop tent, large awning for when it rains and shower cube for washing off the mud. It’s automotive glamping.

Lexus says there are no plans to introduce the model or a variation of it as a rugged model in the GX lineup, but most parts are easy enough to buy off the shelf for keen Lexus four-wheel drivers.

