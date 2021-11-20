JLR Engineering Director Nick Rogers leaves

JLR’s Executive Director of Product Engineering moves on after 37 years.

Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover’s Executive Director of Product Engineering, has announced that he will be leaving the company.

Rogers has been with Land Rover for 37 years, starting in 1984 in the British Leyland era as an apprentice in body engineering and rising through the ranks to sit on the board of JLR.

He has led the engineering teams that have delivered the recently revealed new Range Rover as well as its predecessor, and cars such as the Jaguar I-Pace and the reincarnation of the Land Rover Defender. He will step down at the end of the year.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Rogers said, “For over 37 years, it’s been an honour to work with such an incredible team of people to engineer and launch some of the most desirable vehicles in the world. The most recent launches of the New Defender and New Range Rover especially, as tech disrupters, are a testament to how the JLR family has transformed and grown – the resilience, the determination and the pioneering passion is incredible.

“Today, after almost four decades, it’s time to hand over a stronger than ever technical team, with a pioneering passion to keep creating disruptive products in this ever-changing world.

“My thanks and best wishes for the future to everyone in the JLR Family.”

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré said, “I would like to thank Nick for an incredible 37 years with our company.

“Over the last decades, Nick has experienced, shaped and led so much of the Land Rover – and the Jaguar Land Rover – story. We wish him every success in the future.

“His successor will be the subject of a subsequent announcement in the coming weeks.”

Similarly, Rogers is expected to make an announcement on his future soon.