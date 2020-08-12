Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Shortie is back
The Jeep Wrangler short-wheelbase two-door in Rubicon trim is back but in a very limited quantity.
Jeep Australia has announced availability and pricing for a limited Rubicon Recon edition, based on the four-door already on sale and also a short-wheelbase two-door.
The latter will arrive in limited quantities, with just 40 shortie Recons made available. There will be 60 long-wheelbase versions in comparison, totaling 100 Recon Editions for the Australian market.
Pricing for the new shortie is $66,950 before on-roads, and $71,450 for the LWB. Deliveries are expected to commence later this year, and the Rubicon Recon models can be ordered from Jeep dealers now.
The special edition brings a number of extras inside and outside. It starts with a steel Jeep Performance hooped bumper, tailgate reinforcement system, 17-inch black alloys, black grille and fender decals, and a matte black bonnet. A Trail-Rail system is fitted to four-door models.
Moving inside, we find “Torch-Red” seat belts, “premium-wrapped” instrument panel with red stitching, black leather trim for the seats, and heated front pews with a heated steering wheel.
Both models are powered by the ubiquitous Jeep 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine producing 209kW and exclusively through an eight-speed auto.
“A two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon continues to be a much-desired proposition amongst the Australian off-roading community, and we’re so excited to make this dream a reality with the Recon special edition,” says Jeep Australia’s brand and product director, Guillaume Drelon.
“It offers the everyday practicality many seek, whilst remaining adventure ready.”
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon price
Two-door Rubicon Recon – $66,950
Four-door Rubicon Recon – $71,450
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon equipment
Exterior
- 17-inch Machined and Black Painted Wheels
- Gloss Black Exterior Grille
- Matte Black
- Hood Decal
- Fender Vent Decal
- Recon Hard Badge (on side fender)
- Rubicon Steel Front Bumper
- Jeep® Performance Tailgate Reinforcement System
- Jeep® Performance Bumper Hoop
Interior
- “Torch-Red” Seat Belts
- Premium-wrapped instrument mid-panel with red stitching
- Black Leather-Trimmed Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Trail-Rail Management System (Four-door Variant only)
Options
- Recon Premium Package
- Body-Colour Three-Piece Freedom Hard Top
- Body-Colour Fender Flares