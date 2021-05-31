Jeep to introduce new seven-seat Commander model

Jeep expands its range with a seven-seat SUV, though it might only be available in limited markets.

Jeep will add another seven-seat SUV to its lineup, this time returning the Commander nameplate on a modified version of the Jeep Compass. The Commander was a boxy SUV available in the 2000s.

A smaller proposition than the upcoming Grand Cherokee L, and certainly the Grand Wagoneer, the Commander will have a unique look going by the short teaser video Jeep has released, modified somewhat on the Compass it is based on with the same seven-slot grille and LEd headlights.

Inside we’d expect to see much the same styling and features, like a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch digital cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a fairly spacious cabin but with an added third-row thanks to the elongated wheelbase. Safety systems should also include AEB with cyclist detection and lane departure warning, though it has not yet been confirmed which markets the Commander will be offered in, though at this stage we know that it will be produced in Brazil, meaning sales might be limited to the region.

Drivetrain options include a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and 2.4-litre petrol four-pot, producing 125kW/350Nm and 130kW/230Nm respectively and through the choice of front and all-wheel drivetrains.

Jeep (Brazil) for now has only said “gradually you will get to know more about this model”.