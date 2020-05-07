Jeep shuffles Cherokee range for 2020

Minus one model and plus another, the Jeep Cherokee range for 2020 is otherwise much the same.

JEEP AUSTRALIA has removed its bridging mid-entry level Cherokee and added a more expensive flagship variant to the range this year.

Previously consisting of the entry-level Sport followed by the Longitude, that latter model is now defunct, leaving a $12,000 gap between the cheapest Sport and the next in line Limited, which still sits behind the off-road package Trailhawk and new S-Limtied flagship.

Here’s the new model range and pricing for 2020 (plus on-road costs):

Jeep Cherokee Sport – $37,950

Jeep Cherokee Limited – $49,950

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk – $49,950

Jeep Cherokee S-Limited – $52,650

The new Limited-S adds $2700 over the Limited and Jeep says that equates to $3750 in added value. The model is further equipped with a grey ‘Granite Crystal’ trim package bringing unique 19-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded roof rails, grille and front fascia, and a dual-panel panoramic sunroof.

Inside we see further enhancements such as premium leather seats, black trim elements, and leather-covered armrest and centre console lid.

Powering the model is a 3.2-litre V6 petrol engine producing 200kW and 315Nm through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Jeep’s Selec-Terrain Traction Management system is standard, giving the model a variety of traction control settings for different environments (like mud, sand and rock crawling).

Additional standard equipment includes 8.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, automatic highbeams and headlights, heated and ventilated seats, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry with push-button start ignition.

The new model range, including the top-line S-Limited, is on sale now.

