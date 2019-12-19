Jeep improves Wrangler’s terrible ANCAP rating

The addition of safety technology has improved the Wrangler’s ANCAP rating but there are some concerns over structural integrity.

JEEP’S JL WRANGLER has moved up from its terrible one-star ANCAP rating to better but mediocre three stars.

Helping it achieve a higher rating than before is the standard addition of active safety assists for all SWB and LWB MY20 model Wranglers in the form of AEB and blind-spot monitoring. However, the AEB does not come with pedestrian or cyclist detection which is becoming increasingly important to ANCAP, according to the safety assesment authority’s chief executive, James Goodwin.

“Unfortunately, the upgraded AEB system fitted to updated models is not yet able to detect our most vulnerable road users in pedestrians and cyclists.”

Also affecting the Wrangler’s chances of a higher score are ‘structural deficiencies’ which pose a risk for some occupants.

“Consumers should be aware that the structural deficiencies we saw with the originally-tested model such as A-pillar and cross-facia beam failure, footwell intrusion, high seatbelt loads and excessive pedal movement have not been addressed and remain a risk for occupants,” added Goodwin.

Jeep Wrangler’s improved three-star score moves it up from the bottom of the pile among ANCAP safety-rated cars to where it now shares score with the also-live axle Suzuki Jimny four-wheel drive, popular Ford Mustang and light-commercial Foton Tunland.

Goodwin praised Jeep for taking initiate to feasibly improve safety on the Wrangler by adding better safety tech as standard.

“These upgrades are welcome, and I commend the local supplier for moving to provide Wrangler buyers in Australia and New Zealand with collision avoidance capability,” he said.

“While a 3 star rating is still somewhat shy of the expected 5 stars, all upgraded models now have the ability to detect and assist with avoiding a crash with another vehicle – both in lower and higher speed scenarios.”

The MY20 Jeep Wrangler is on sale now.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).