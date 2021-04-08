Jeep Compass MY21 facelift brings new tech and interior upgrade

Jeep’s mid-size SUV Compass receives a facelift and cool new tech for 2021.

Revealed in Europe overnight, Jeep has shown some new tech and a revised interior for the Jeep Compass SUV.

Shown for European markets only at this stage – though we’re sure they will come down under – the updates include infotainment changes, L2 autonomous driving tech, and tweaks to styling. Included in the overseas round-up are tweaks to the plug-in electric hybrid Compass, though that car with its 42km electric driving range and up to 176kW output is not sold here.

Outside we see new LED headlights with a slightly different shape and new bumpers for the MY21/22 facelift. This might include a change to accommodate radar sensors given it now also offers Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities with traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist.

Inside we see a more major change with a new steering wheel, new trims and a larger centre console. There’s a 10.25-inch digital cluster for the driver and up to a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen which is mounted on rather than in the dash. This new infotainment unit includes a much faster interface with upgraded processing power and new connectivity functions along with 3D satellite navigation.

We wait for Jeep Australia to make any official announcement on local timing.