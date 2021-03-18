Incredible Aussie and American Muscle Car Auction

An original Holden HK Monaro, Ford XYs, and a Shelby GT 500 are just some of the vehicles going under the hammer in April when Slattery Auctions Perth begins taking bids.

The lot of cars is set to see hundreds of thousands of dollars – if not more – come from buyers, such is the pedigree and condition of many of the cars up for grabs. A number have undergone meticulous restorations to make you feel like you have stepped back in time 50 years and the car has just rolled off the showroom floor, whilst others are completely original with the imperfections you would expect from all those years on the road.

Some of the stunning feature cars include a 1970 Shelby GT500, 1961 Chevrolet Corvette, 1969 Holden HK Monaro GTS, 1970 Ford XY Falcon GT Replica, 2012 Ford Mustang GT500 and 1972 Ford XY GT Ute.

The 1969 Holden HK 327 Bathurst Monaro finished in white paint is in beautiful condition and shows 16077 miles on the clock. Bidding will open at $100,000.

The 1970 Ford Shelby GT 500 is equally as clean and finished in Grabber Orange, shows 55987 on the clock and comes with a pallet of extra parts. Bidding opens at $90,000.

An immaculate (previous concourse winner in National Corvette Association of USA) 1961 Chevrolet Corvette is also on the list, with red paint and white wall tyres, it also won the “Ultimate Concourse award for a corvette; the NCRS-Duntov mark of excellence award awarded in 2010 by the national Corvette restorers society.” Bidding for the classic American piece opens at $75,000.

Also on the list are two other Aussie heroes, a 1970 Ford XY Falcon GT Replica and 1972 Ford XY GT Ute. Bidding will commence at $50,000 and $25,000 respectively… There’s even a 1997 Holden Commodore.

The full list is here.

However, it is anticipated the bidding action will be a frenzy given recent muscle car auction results. The Unique & Classic Car market is booming in 2021, with millions of dollars being invested by collectors and enthusiasts. The most recent record was set in February on a 1971 Ford XY GTHO Phase III, for the most expensive Aussie muscle production car ever sold.

For those interested in grabbing another potential investment, the cars can be inspected at Slattery Auctions Perth, 96 Poole Street, Welshpool.

For those who can’t see the cars in person, FaceTime and Video Call inspections are available for interstate buyers.

To register for bidding, jump to slatteryauctions.com.au. Bidding will open on Wednesday 31st March 2021 at 4pm AWST, auction closing at 6:30pm AWST Monday 12th April.