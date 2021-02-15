Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 interior teased ahead of unveil
Ioniq 5 will use recycled materials and push the limits of practicality thanks to an all-new platform.
Ahead of its February 23 launch, teaser images of the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai Motor Group have begun surfacing. The latest shows us a glimpse of the interior.
A sub-brand under Hyundai like Genesis, the Ioniq stable will be compromised of only electric vehicles (BEVs). The 5 is the debut model, a compact crossover.
Underpinning the 5 is Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform – also to be used by Kia in its upcoming EVs – which has been specially designed for efficient, high tech electric cars. The platform specifically allows for a completely flat floor due to battery packaging, and this means the interior can be designed for a ‘walk-through’ area, getting out on any side that’s convenient.
Shown in this teaser is a single image of the front cabin, with a long fully digital display spanning most of the dash, and simple but elegant trims and elements on the seat and console. As an EV, enviro-friendly credentials join its list of benefits, with sustainable materials used such as eco-processed leather, bio paints, recycled trims and sugar cane and recycled plastic fibres.
“Beginning with Ioniq 5, our dedicated BEV line-up brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured,” said Hyundai head of design, SangYup Lee.
Hyundai has said that Kia’s similar electric SUV will have a range of around 480km, as well as sub-20-minute recharge times, which we’d expect to be mirrored with the Ioniq 5.
Hyundai Australia has not confirmed when the Ioniq 5 will launch here though the new model’s officially unveiled is scheduled for February 23.
If you are an ICE vehicle dealership you need to transfer to the BEVs or you will go out of business.