Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 interior teased ahead of unveil

Ioniq 5 will use recycled materials and push the limits of practicality thanks to an all-new platform.

Ahead of its February 23 launch, teaser images of the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai Motor Group have begun surfacing. The latest shows us a glimpse of the interior.

A sub-brand under Hyundai like Genesis, the Ioniq stable will be compromised of only electric vehicles (BEVs). The 5 is the debut model, a compact crossover.

Underpinning the 5 is Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform – also to be used by Kia in its upcoming EVs – which has been specially designed for efficient, high tech electric cars. The platform specifically allows for a completely flat floor due to battery packaging, and this means the interior can be designed for a ‘walk-through’ area, getting out on any side that’s convenient.

Shown in this teaser is a single image of the front cabin, with a long fully digital display spanning most of the dash, and simple but elegant trims and elements on the seat and console. As an EV, enviro-friendly credentials join its list of benefits, with sustainable materials used such as eco-processed leather, bio paints, recycled trims and sugar cane and recycled plastic fibres.