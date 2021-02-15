Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 interior teased ahead of unveil
Ioniq 5 will use recycled materials and push the limits of practicality thanks to an all-new platform.
Ahead of its February 23 launch, teaser images of the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai Motor Group have begun surfacing. The latest shows us a glimpse of the interior.
A sub-brand under Hyundai like Genesis, the Ioniq stable will be compromised of only electric vehicles (BEVs). The 5 is the debut model, a compact crossover.
Underpinning the 5 is Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform – also to be used by Kia in its upcoming EVs – which has been specially designed for efficient, high tech electric cars. The platform specifically allows for a completely flat floor due to battery packaging, and this means the interior can be designed for a ‘walk-through’ area, getting out on any side that’s convenient.
Shown in this teaser is a single image of the front cabin, with a long fully digital display spanning most of the dash, and simple but elegant trims and elements on the seat and console. As an EV, enviro-friendly credentials join its list of benefits, with sustainable materials used such as eco-processed leather, bio paints, recycled trims and sugar cane and recycled plastic fibres.
“Beginning with Ioniq 5, our dedicated BEV line-up brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured,” said Hyundai head of design, SangYup Lee.
Hyundai has said that Kia’s similar electric SUV will have a range of around 480km, as well as sub-20-minute recharge times, which we’d expect to be mirrored with the Ioniq 5.
Hyundai Australia has not confirmed when the Ioniq 5 will launch here though the new model’s officially unveiled is scheduled for February 23.