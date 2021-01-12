Hyundai posts first official Kona N preview

Hyundai’s hi-po SUV will soon launch, the Korean brand confirming some specs and showing the first proper images.

Hyundai has begun to officially tease the upcoming Kona N, a high-performance SUV that we now know will house the same 2.0-litre turbo as the i30 N.

Shown here in camo pictures supplied by Hyundai, it is clear that the all-new Kona N will land with the facelifted Kona and include a large honeycomb grille up front, along with factory-fit larger alloy wheels, twin exhaust, spoiler, and more. No interior has been shown yet.

While the Kona N is no secret, this is the first proper correspondence from Hyundai which also confirmed the model for Australia. When it does arrive and goes on sale, it will be peerless in its segment, the only high0performance SUV of its kind before stepping up into European premium-segment contenders such as the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35.

Underneath the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. While not specified, this is most likely the same unit powering the i30 N which produces around 200kW and 350Nm through a six-speed manual transmission and, soon, a specially developed eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. It is believed the Kona N will be auto only.

Expect more details to surface soon.