GWM Ute increases towing capacity to 3000kg

GWM upgrades towing capacity on new dual-cab ute contender.

GWM’s all-new ute, the Ute, has gained an increase in towing capacity from 2250kg to 3000kg following local recertification, along with a higher 300kg down ball weight.

The new rating brings the GWM Ute closer to top tow contenders like the Ford Ranger, Mazda BT-50, Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux which all claim a 3500kg braked towing capacity. The Mitsubishi Triton has a 3100kg braked tow capacity.

On sale since December, the new Ute is an affordable option in the dual-cab ute market, the entry-level Canon model priced at $33,990 driveaway. Powering the Ute is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 120kW and 400Nm through either an eight-speed ZF automatic or six-speed manual transmission mated to a four-wheel-drive system – the auto a new addition in a Great Wall/GWM car. It is connected to a Bosch-controlled 4×4 system.

“We understand both the competitiveness and the opportunity in the ute segment and as such, it was important that we come in with a strong product offering and unbeatable value,” says GWM Australia Head of Marketing Steve Maciver.

“The new GWM Ute firmly ticks those boxes and we expect to see increased customer interest in showrooms over the coming weeks.”