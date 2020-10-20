Hyundai i30 sedan and N-Line pricing announced

Traditional rivals will be on alert for the incoming new i30 sedan from Hyundai, packing new tech, sporty styling and a raft of equipment.

The new Hyundai i30 sedan will launch soon, joining the updated i30 hatchback. The i30 sedan replaces the Elantra, which it is still called overseas, and on paper, it looks to be one of the most competitive small sedans in a segment fielded by the Toyota Corolla, Kia Cerato and Mazda 3 sedans.

Locally, the i30 sedan brings a new-gen ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ appearance that adopts sharp styling, and the addition of a sportier N-Line variant with a pumped-up turbo drivetrain caps off the lineup three-tier lineup.

Pricing begins at $24,790 for the i30 sedan Active with a six-speed manual, $26,790 for an automatic and both are mated to a 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder producing 117kW and 191Nm of torque. Despite its entry-level tag, the Active is equipped with remote start, leather trim interior upholstery, wireless phone charging, 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a full active safety assist system featuring AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automated traffic follow assist.

Elite trim costs $30,790 and adds a Bose sound system and larger dual 10.25-inch display screens with DAB+ radio.

A little more spritely is the N-Line, packed with 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine producing 150kW and 265Nm of torque. Pricing starts at $30,290 with a six-speed manual and $32,390 with a seven-speed DCT auto. Arriving toward Christmas, the N-Line is equipped with a different body kit that’s sportier, gaping mesh grille up front, twin exhausts, multi-link rear suspension over torsion beam, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, sunroof, and a heated steering wheel.

Despite the change in suspension for the i30 sedan N-Line, all models have Australian tuning to improve ride and handling on local roads. The final improvement for the new i30 sedan over the previous Hyundai four-door is a larger boot, now offering 474-litres of space which is highly competitive.

