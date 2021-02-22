Gunther Werks builds 993 Speedster Remastered

Retro-inspired 911 beauty revealed, but it’s ultra-exclusive.

US-based Gunther Werks – the Californian custom car builder with a German name – has shown its new 993 Speedster Remastered, a droptop version of the group’s coupe.

Using similar credentials as the hardtop but with Speedster-cool retro-inspired styling, it is slated to hit production next year in very limited quantities.

Not cheap (north of half-a-million dollars), it comes fully equipped with a roll cage and other track-day-ready components, so the well-heeled will be toying with the idea that this is more than just a Sunday cruiser (or work of art).

Based on the 993 911, the car has been rebuilt, with some new body panels, a wicked-up motor and suspension overhaul. Underneath the rear is a 4.0-litre flat-six engine, revised to produce over 320kW and 450Nm through a six-speed manual Getrag transmission to the rear-wheels exclusively. This is of course pumped out of a custom-tuned exhaust.

Ride and handling are overhauled with new suspension, reinforced chassis components and strengthened body parts – there’s also the added rigidity of the rollcage.

Outside are some weight-saving carbon-fibre body panels, remoulded and widened sheet metal and a ducktail spoiler like the Carrera RS 2.7. The headlights are LED units and the alloys completely custom. Inside there are more new parts – and more carbon-fibre – plus new seats that sit lower for a lower centre of gravity and improved ergonomics over the original items. The cluster is still analogue, but with new dials and gauges.

Gunther Werks says the 993 Speedster Remastered will go into production next year but it producing just 25, at a price approaching $1 million.