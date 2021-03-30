GMSV Chevrolet C8 Corvette to start from $145k

Cut-price supercar from GM goes on sale in Australia.

GMSV has confirmed the Australian Corvette lineup which consists of five models and is priced from $144,990 plus on-road costs.

That’s a sharp price considering at one point with exchange it was rumoured to go over $200k. However, given that the model is built in right-hand drive on the Bowling Green line in Kentucky, USA, it does not require the usual conversion that the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up currently goes through.

Ready to be purchased from any of the 57 GMSV dealers around the country, the C8 Corvette can be had in three different coupes designation and two convertible trims.

The entry Corvette 2LT coupe starts at $144,990 and the convertible 2LT is $159,990. The 3LT coupe costs $160,500 and as a convertible $1765,500. An upcoming Carbon Edition is yet to be priced.

All models receive the Z51 pack as standard and also Front Lift which helps with driving over bumps and tricky driveways. The Z51 pack itself brings performance dual-mode exhaust, performance suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, larger Brembo brakes, electronic-limited slip differential, a front splitter, rear fascia-mounted spoiler, extra cooling provisions and specific rear axle ratio.

All models are also powered by a mid-mounted 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine producing 370kW and 637Nm through an eight-speed dual-clutch auto to the rear-wheels, good enough for launching 0-100km/h time in 3.0 seconds. That puts the mid-engine supercar on par with rivals from the likes of Porsche and even Ferrari, though at a considerable discount.

The new 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is available from GMSV nationally.