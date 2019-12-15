Ford’s Quick Lane Tyre & Auto Centre opens

The new Quick Lane Tyre & Auto Centre says it will service and replace tyres on most cars withinin 90 minutes or less, while you wait.

FORD’s GLOBAL TYRE and auto service centre Quick Lane Tyre & Auto has opened the garage door in Australia, expanding on its already large international operation.

Quick Lane Tyre & Auto Centre is owned by Ford and was established in the US in 1997 when the first shop opened in Dearborn, Michigan. It has since added 1100 franchises and hopes to expand rapidly in Australia.

Speed and efficiency are the key to its success. The business model is that customers will “know what’s happening, jargon-free,” according to general manager at Quick Lane Australia, Tim Bill, and the company says that “all jobs are endeavoured to be completed in 90 minutes or less.”

There will be set ‘menu-pricing’ for most vehicles and all details and updates will be paperless, with customers able to see live updates on their phone.

“Our policy is to always let you know what’s happening, jargon-free – and many Quick Lane services are menu-priced, so you know what the maximum cost will be upfront,” said Bill.

“Customers will receive ‘convenience with confidence’, knowing their vehicles will be serviced by expert technicians using the very latest technology and with no hidden extras or surprises. The Quick Lane approach is open and consultative – making recommendations for what needs to be done, so that customers can be in control of planning for their vehicle’s current and future maintenance needs.”

The first store has opened in Hoppers Crossing in Melbourne’s west, with applications for franchises around the country now open.

Quick Lane will handle general servicing needs and tyre fitment, rotation, balancing and wheel alignment, but also light repairs to components such as suspension and steering, transmission, belts and hoses and cooling system maintenance.

