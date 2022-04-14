Fiat 500 La Prima gets famous Bocelli name

Fiat has worked with famous opera singers and JBL to bring the limited edition model.

A new special edition 500 has been shown in Italy, branded with the famous Bocelli name. The electric 500 is available in Europe, with no plans for an Australia launch yet. This particular version called the La Prima Bocelli features a new 320W JBL audio system developed with input from the man himself.

However, the special edition doesn’t feature significant styling additions. A La Prima badge is unique, and equipment fitted includes LED headlights and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The seats are finished in ice beige upholstery with stitched Fiat graphics, but the biggest draw of the La Prima by Bocelli edition is its new JBL stereo. It’s a 320W setup featuring the audio firm’s Virtue Venues technology and Fiat enlisted Andrea Bocelli to test the system ahead of the car’s launch.

The car is based on the 500’s range-topping La Prima trim, featuring a front-axle mounted electric motor powered by a 42kWh battery pack. The La Prima completes the 0-100km/h sprint in nine seconds, and goes on to a top speed of almost 160km/h. It can cover up to 320km on a single charge, and topping up the battery to 80 per cent takes 35 minutes via a DC fast charger thanks to 80kW rapid recharge capability.

The Electric 500 La Prima by Bocelli edition will be available to order for Europeans in their local spring, while we continue to wait on Fiat’s next move Down Under.