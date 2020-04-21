Confirmed: Ford cancels Focus RS

There will be no hybrid hot hatch wearing a Ford Focus RS badge for this generation Focus.

RUMOURS THIS month that Ford would not go ahead with an RS variant for the fourth-generation Focus have now been confirmed by Ford.

In February this year, British outlet Autocar reported that Ford’s development of a high-output hybrid turbo four-cylinder engine for a new Focus RS was paused and the model’s future in limbo. The plan was to build a new, low emissions engine capable of competing with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A45 and Audi RS3, but it has now been confirmed that the project is dead.

Autocar says that a Ford spokesperson told the outlet yesterday: “As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus.

“We remain committed to Ford Performance vehicles in Europe as part of our DNA, with cars like the multi-award-winning Focus ST and Fiesta ST, as well as our Mustang and Ranger Raptor models.”

That leaves the still-powerful Focus ST to fend for the Focus as the only hot hatch offering in the lineup for this generation. Yet to arrive in Australia but confirmed to hit local dealers mid-2020, the fourth-gen Focus ST is priced from $44,690 plus on-road costs and comes equipped with a 206kW/420Nm 2.3-litre four-pot turbo – up by 22kW and 60nm over the old model.

