Bollinger announces electric cab-chassis truck

US ELECTRIC four-wheel drive company Bollinger has added another model to its upcoming rugged, retro-looking electric four-wheel drive range, this time a versatile cab chassis.

The revealed tough-truck with an EV heart is essentially a cab-chassis version of its upcoming B2 ute, which will be complemented on showroom floors by the B1 wagon. Both are said to be capable four-wheel drives driven by electric power alone. Both also look like boxy, Hummer-cross-LR Defender inspirations.

Called the E-Chassis, the new model will arrive after the B1 and B2 and is targeted to commercial customers, as a universal platform for fitting a wide variety of accessories, trays, and boxes. It could be used as an electric camper base or as an emergency rescue solution.

The model will be available in two- and four-door configurations, with a variety of wheelbase lengths and crew and cutaway cab heads.

Bollinger says the B2CC is “the world’s first and only Class 3 all-electric chassis-cab truck platform,” with the cab chassis B2 rolling on the same electric platform underneath its ute and wagon four-wheel drives. That sees it implement a 120kW lithium-ion battery pack and twin-electric motors with four-wheel drive capability, including portal gear hubs and self-leveling suspension. A 10kW inverter takes care of recharging and the driving range is likely to be in the vicinity of 400km on a full charge.

Payload capacity is over two tonnes at a total 2267kg rating, and it has an almost 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity. The B2 which the E-Chassis is based on claims a 0-100km/h run in just 4.5 seconds, meaning this lightweight cab chassis could be even quicker without any shell on the rear.

Timing for the launch of the B1 and B2 is tipped for late-2021, and the E-Chassis might follow soon after in 2022.

