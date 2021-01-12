BMW’s new iDrive generation to showcase at CES

BMW previews the next generation of iDrive for the CES 2021 show.

German car maker BMW will use the now online-only 2021 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, USA to reveal and showcase its new iDrive operating system.

The software is used as the backbone of entertainment and connectivity in BMWs, having served models for the last 20 years. It made its debut in 2000 in the E65 7 Series.

“The next generation of BMW iDrive takes the burgeoning relationship between a BMW and its driver to a new level,” says BMW in its media statement. It goes on to explain that connected services and using ‘the cloud’ will be at the front of what iDrive ‘8’ can do.

“Digital intelligence has been introduced into cars, optimised sensors now allowing them to perceive and analyse their surroundings. As a result, elements of driving and parking can be automated to an increasing degree. And cloud-based services dip into a growing pool of real-time data.”

“This means that, in many situations, the vehicle has access to a greater supply of information than the driver. For example, it can receive and display hazard warnings from other BMW vehicles and make predictions on the availability of parking spaces at a destination.

“Developments will continue in this direction, presenting the car’s display and operating system with fresh challenges now and in the future. The next-generation BMW iDrive is set up to utilise the potential of an intelligently connected vehicle more extensively than ever and so make the mobility experience even safer, even more comfortable and convenient, and even richer in variety. “