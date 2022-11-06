BMW to showcase Neue Klasse concept car at CES

The new Vision concept will most likely showcase BMW’s new battery technology – announced in September this year

. BMW calls it ‘round cell’ and the technology has

been optimised

for the Neue Klasse platform.

The German firm claims a 20 per cent improvement in energy density, a 30 per cent increase in range and a 30 per cent boost to charging speed

.

The improved performance doesn’t come at any extra expense either, with BMW saying the cost of the battery will actually

be reduced by

up to 50 per cent

.