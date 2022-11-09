Bentley is on a record sales push this year

The best-selling Bentley remains the Bentayga SUV, growing its share of total sales by one per cent to 41. Hallmark also says the Bentyaga could become even more popular.

“The launch of the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase model

is expected

to further boost sales of Bentley’s luxury SUV

.”

As for the rest of the range, the Flying Spur retains its 27 per cent share of sales and the Continental GT takes in 32 per cent

.