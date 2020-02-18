Alpina Australia confirms B3 Sedan and Touring price and spec

BMW might not have an M3 wagon but Alpina’s B3 wagon is as good as it gets, and it’s coming to Australia this year from $146k.

ALPINA HAS CONFIRMED pricing and specification for its anticipated B3 Sedan and Touring duo which will land in Australia Q3 this year. Production of the Australia-specific models commences in May at BMW’s Munich facility before Alpina adds its comprehensive enhancements.

Pricing for the B3 Sedan begins from $142,900 plus on-road costs and $145,900 plus ORCs for the Touring wagon, which is the only six-cylinder BMW wagon available in Australia. Each represents Alpina’s first iteration of the new-generation B3 which, as always, is based on BMW’s 3 Series and modified by the Bucloe-based Alpina.

Key to the B3 is that Alpina modifies the new G20/21 3 Series’ standard S58 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and related CPU to produce more power and more torque, in this instance increasing power to 340kW from 5000-7000rpm and torque to 700Nm from 3000-4250rpm. The result is a brisk 0-100km/h sprint for the sedan in 3.8 seconds and the Touring wagon just 0.1s behind it.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and the BMW 3-Series’ new xDrive all-wheel drive system. Ride and handling changes include additional front pivot joints to increase negative camber, variable-ratio electrically-assisted steering and Eibach springs with three-stage variable dampers that offer Alpina’s unique Comfort Plus setting for a cushioned ride, though it can stiffen through to Sport Plus for harder punting. Finally, larger 395mm and 345mm disc brakes are employed front and rear with blue Alpina brake calipers.

Additional equipment on the models includes Alpina leather interior trim, Alpina sports steering wheel with unique steering-wheel-mounted gear shifters, 19-inch alloys with Pirelli P Zero tyres, Alpina identifying plaques, floormats and sills, tuned exhaust system, and an Alpina bodykit.

Alpina Australia national sales manager Phil Jeffery said that the B3 sedan and (particularly) Touring offer something unique to Australian customers.

“We are extremely excited to bring these amazing new BMW Alpina vehicles to the Australian market.

“Both the new B3 Sedan and B3 Touring offer a unique blend of power, agility and luxury as standard. Of course, the ability to truly customise the vehicle with a wide range of bespoke Alpina items adds further appeal to the model range,” he said.

2020 Alpina B3 sedan and touring (wagon) pricing:

BMW Alpina B3 Sedan – $142,900 plus on-road costs

BMW Alpina B3 Touring – $145,900 plus on-road costs

