2023 Maserati Grecale price in Australia set

New Maserati Grecale SUV will land in Australia in early 2023 priced from $109,500.

Maserati Australia has confirmed pricing of the new Grecale SUV ahead of deliveries starting in Q1 2023. The range will have three trim levels: Grecale GT, Modena, and Trofeo.

A direct rival to the likes of the Porsche Macan, Maserati’s Grecale starts $20,000 dearer than its German couterpart, which offers a base level Macan from around $90k.

Instead, Maserati’s Grecale is priced from $109,500 before on-road costs for the GT which is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 221kW of power and 450Nm of torque.

The Modena model comes with the same 2.0L engine but at a higher state of tune, producing 242kW and the same 450Nm. Pricing for the Modena starts from $128,000.

At the top of the local line-up is the Grecale Trofeo which is priced from $165,000. This performance-oriented model gets the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo 90-degree ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine found in the Maserati MC20 supercar, producing 390kW and 620Nm.

Standard equipment across the range includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and separate 12.3-inch infotainment display, Sonus Faber Premium Sound, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

A full active and passive safety suite is standard across the range, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Lane Management (blind spot and lane keeping assistance), Rear Cross Path Alert and Drowsy Drive Detection.

Further customisations can be purchased via option packs including Comfort, Cold Weather, Handling, Tech Assistance, and Nerissimo Packs.

Further personalisation is available through Maserati’s Fuoriserie programme.

“The upcoming Grecale lives and breathes the ‘Unique by Design’ ethos that is found in every Maserati,” said Grant Barling, General Manager Maserati Australia & New Zealand.

“Importantly, it also gives Maserati presence in one of the most important segments in the Australian market. With Grecale’s stunning looks, powerful drivetrains, high levels of safety and technology, and unmatched levels of personalisation through the Fuoriserie programme, we are confident the Grecale will play a significant role in the growth of Maserati.”