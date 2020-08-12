2021 Kia Stinger facelift unveiled

New Stinger from Kia is on its way down under.

The 2021 Kia Stinger has been officially unveiled, and it looks much like the current model.

There are some updates, but it’s a subtle facelift – at least from what’s shown here. At the back, we see a new LED light array and revised bumper, with the light strip now extending from each side and through the centre. This was previously a solid fascia.

There’s also some new 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels, a nip and tuck at the front with similar shape LED headlights – it appears that the revision upfront is minor compared to the rumoured upgrades from earlier this year.

Also ruled out, for now, is a power upgrade, with the updated Australian spec model expected to arrive late-2020 with the same two engines already available. That is a 272kW and 510Nm 3.3-litre V6 twin turbo petrol engine in the 330S and GT, and a milder 182kW and 353Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol turbo in the 200S.

While we see Kia intends to continue offering the all-wheel drive option it sells in left-hand drive markets (from looking at the badging on this 2021 model), it is unlikely that we will see anything other than a rear-wheel-drive layout offered in Australia. You can also scrub away the ‘E’ badge that’s unique to Asian markets.

It has also been rumoured that the more potent 3.5-litre V6 twin turbo engine would arrive in the facelift, though it seems the 3.3L will continue for now. But that’s not to rule out the 3.5L which might arrive here, producing around 280kW and 530Nm as per its output in the Genesis G80. It might be sold as a special model in Australia.

Moving inside, there are some upgrades to polish the interior. The infotainment grows to 10.25-inches wide and there’s moody ambient lighting with 64 different colour settings, along with some minor trim element upgrades.

Added to the facelift will also be a ‘Dark Package’, which includes blackened trims such as exhaust tips and inserts.

Locally, Kia Australia is set to launch the new model late-2020 or early-2021, with pricing and specification yet to be announced.

