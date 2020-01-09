New-look Mitsubishi Pajero Sport from $45,990 driveaway

New tech, nicer interior bits and driveaway pricing deals underpin the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

MITSUBISHI HAS LAUNCHED its updated 2020 Pajero Sport model range which brings new front and rear styling with safety and feature updates inside.

Though pricing rises slightly for the MY20 model range, Mitsubishi is offering sharper driveaway pricing deals across the range.

Consisting of the same base GLX, mid-spec GLS and top Exceed models, pricing is set at $45,990 driveaway for the five-seat GLX; $52,490 and $53,99 drive-away for the five – and seven-seat GLX; and, $59,990 driveaway for the flagship Exceed.

Outside, the front adopts the latest ‘Dynamic Shield’ styling with LED headlights, echoing updates made to the mechanically identical Triton ute. At the rear, the highrise taillights are shorter than before. There have also been changes to the sidesteps which should help ground clearance, and new 18-inch alloy wheels adorn each variant.

Inside, the interior receives a new fabric trim with extra padding on the doors and the centre console modified for increased storage. An 8.0-inch infotainment sits in the dash with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the top-spec Exceed gets Tom Tom navigation, 360-degree Birdseye parking cameras and an additional 8.0-inch display in the driver’s instrument cluster.

Another tech addition to the MY20 Pajero Sport Exceed is smartphone integration that allows owners to perform tasks such as turning off headlights, closing or opening the tailgate and checking how much fuel is left. The app also works via an Apple watch.

All models come with AEB, hill-decent control, hill-start assist, blind-spot warning, lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. GLS and Exceed gain adaptive cruise control and powered tailgate – the GLS is unable to use the smartphone app but its remote can be set to automatically open and close the tailgate on approach.

As before, the same 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine carries on, producing 133kW of power and 430Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission and Super-Select 4WD II driveline.

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport pricing (driveaway):

GLX five-seat – $45,990

GLS five-seat – $52,490

GLS seven-seat – $53,990

Exceed seven-seat – $59,990

