2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M pricing announced

BMW’s new X5 M and X6 M rivals for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and Porsche Cayenne Turbo are soon to arrive in Australia.

BMW AUSTRALIA HAS announced pricing and specifications for its brutish Bavarian duo the X5 M and X6 M, which will land in showrooms this May carrying an increase in price, power and specification over their predecessors.

Arriving on the new third-generation X5/6 platform, both will be sold in Australia exclusively in Competition spec which includes added M Performance parts and an uprated engine.

Underneath the bonnet is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 460kW and 750Nm through an eight-speed automatic transmission, an increase of 37kW and 70Nm over the previous generation vehicles. Driving BMW’s latest all-wheel drive xDrive system, power can be shuffled from the front to rear wheels, providing up to 100 per cent torque on the rear axle alone. Acceleration is a fast 3.8 seconds from a standing start to 100km/h.

Added performance parts include M adaptive suspension and springs, active M differential, huge 395mm front and 380mm rear brakes discs with adjustable brake feel (which debuted in the new M8), M Sport exhaust system with four 100mm black chrome tailpipes and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Standard equipment includes M sport seat with Merino leather trim, Alcantara headlining, twin 12.3-inch colour display screens for driver and infotainment, laserlight LED headlights, head up display, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, haramn/kardon sound system, DAB radio, driving assistant pro (adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist) and four-zone climate control.

Rising almost $20,000 over the previous-gen vehicle though packed full of more gear and greater power, pricing starts at $209,900 plus on-road costs for the BMW X5 M and $213,900 plus ORCs for the BMW X6 M.

