Electric cars coming to Australia in 2023

Wondering what new EVs are coming to Australia in 2023 and what they’re like to drive?

It has been a great year for electric cars in Australia with EV sales more than doubling year-on-year. Leading the sales charge is Tesla with strong demand for its Model Y and Model 3.

However, Chinese car makers are making an impact and BYD recently sold almost 1000 units of its new Atto 3. And MG has recently started delivering orders for its updated ZS EV, although the exact numbers sold have not been provided.

This trend is expected to continue in 2023 with all-new electric vehicle models coming onto the market. As for what models buyers and enthusiasts can look forward to seeing here next year, car news website Automotive Daily has listed and reviewed all of the new EVs launching in 2023.

MG 4

Our rating – 4.5 stars

– 4.5 stars Driving range – Up to 435km

– Up to 435km Estimated price – $45,000

The MG4 EV is the first MG based on an all-new platform for the brand called MSP, which stands for Modular Scalable Platform. It employs a rear-mounted motor producing 150kW which is fed by a 64kWh battery for a claimed driving range of up to 435km.

With a sharp price on the cards, the MG 4 could become the best cheap electric car in Australia for 2023. Read the MG 4 review.

BYD Seal

Our rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 700km

– Up to 700km Estimated price – $50,000

The Seal is the third car, after the Atto 3 (already on sale in Australia) and Dolphin, on BYD’s new e-Platform 3.0. It uses BYD’s ‘Blade’ battery technology and is also the first model to feature cell-to-body construction.

As a rival for the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal is shaping up nicely. Read the BYD Seal review.

GWM Ora Good Cat

Our rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 420km

– Up to 420km Estimated price – $39,000

We’ve waited a while to test drive the Good Cat, and its divisive but undeniably charismatic form is a welcome addition to the electric hatchback ranks – not to mention immediately competitive in what we’d expect for local Australian specification and pricing.

Another game-changer from the Far East, then? Perhaps, but less obviously so than the longer-legged MG 4. Read the Ora Good Cat review.

BMW iX1

Our rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 440km

– Up to 440km Retail price – $82,900

Overall, the iX1 is not the most engaging electric car to drive, but the interior finish, equipment, powertrain efficiency and general roominess still make it a seriously comprehensive and recommendable prospect. Read the BMW iX1 review.

Fiat 500e

Rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 320km

– Up to 320km Estimated price – $40,000

With this new electric version of the 500, it has finally produced a winner. The exterior as well as the interior design are still as recognisable and cute as ever, but despite the retro bent, it looks thoroughly modern. And for something as style-forward as the 500, that’s most of the battle won right there. Read the Fiat 500e review.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Rating – 4.5 stars

– 4.5 stars Driving range – Up to 585km

– Up to 585km Estimated price – $80,000

Hyundai’s EV onslaught continues with another deeply impressive machine. The Ioniq 6 is a radical visual departure from the Ioniq 5, but the core ingredients are familiar. With class-leading range, well judged dynamics and a comprehensive suite of tech, it’s a convincing effort, and proof that Hyundai’s winning formula hits the mark beyond SUVs. Read the Ioniq 6 review.

Renault Megane E-Tech

Rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 470km

– Up to 470km Estimated price – $60,000

Overall, we like the Megane E-Tech Electric a lot. It succeeds in offering a bit of sparkle and interest for the enthusiast who wants to relish a good road but also to go electric at a reasonable price.

It doesn’t feel as airy inside as the ID 3, but it looks great, can raise a grin in corners, has vastly better infotainment than most alternatives and is efficient even if you can’t be bothered with using Eco driving mode and wearing your range-extending thermal undercrackers on winter commutes. Read the Megane E-Tech review.

Toyota bZ4x

Rating – 4.5 stars

– 4.5 stars Driving range – Up to 460km

– Up to 460km Estimated price – $70,000

Toyota’s first electric car is a good one. It may be no more of a head-turner than rival EV SUVs, but the way it drives will get people talking. It’s super-comfortable and has plenty of space inside, it’s well made and comes with plenty of tech.

It’s not the cheapest electric SUV on the block, but with Toyota’s reputation for reliability, this is one of the most appealing new EVs you can buy. Read the Toyota bZ4x review.

Subaru Solterra

Rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 460km

– Up to 460km Estimated price – $70,000

Offering essentially much the same car as the Toyota bZ4x, why would you go for one over the other? Mostly, this will come down to brand loyalty, or proximity to your local dealer, but we are also yet to see the local Australian pricing for either model which could also sway choice.

For Subaru lovers, the loyal bunch that they are, they’ll find a car that is an impressive first foray into electrification and shows how so many of the qualities from the Subarus of the old world can survive and thrive in the new. Qualities that are plentiful enough to win over many new fans, too. Read the Subaru Solterra review.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 500km

– Up to 500km Estimated price – $80-90,000

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT proves that EVs can be engaging – to an extent. The performance is a given, but the sharp steering and extra agility in Untamed mode help the GT’s case.

The Mach-E also feels premium, but pricing could be on the high side and remains anyone’s guess in Australia. Read the Mustang Mach-E review.

Cupra Born

Rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – 511km

– 511km Retail price – $59,990

The Cupra Born stands out thanks to its successful, eye-catching design, and the driving experience is also subtly different from that of its ID 3 sibling. It sets out the company’s first EV as a genuine Cupra with a sporty edge. While you pay a premium for this, as electrification takes over it’s nice to know there are options that offer something different from each other. The Cupra Born is a convincing EV and one to look forward to. Read the Cupra Born review.

Volkswagen ID 4

Our rating – 4 stars

– 4 stars Driving range – Up to 440km

– Up to 440km Estimated price – $65,000

The ID 4 is not without fault, though. Take a look inside and you’ll notice some of the trim is a little cheaper looking than you might expect, and the touch-sensitive controls can be frustrating to use – particularly while on the move.

With some rivals offering a more engaging drive, along with superior charging ability, the Volkswagen ID 4 is a good, but not class-leading, all-electric family car. Read the VW ID4 review.