RAM Mammoth 1000 TRX by Hennessey revealed

Dodge RAM gets mammoth 755kW 6.2-litre supercharged V8 power.

Texas workshop Hennessey has unveiled the RAM Mammoth 1000 TRX which it claims to be the world’s most powerful and fastest pick-up truck ever produced. A glimpse of the specs suggests as much, too.

Better known for its range of supercars than pick-up trucks with monstrous power, Hennessey said they made the 1000-horsepower ute simply, “Because we can.” It is proving a hit in the US already too, with more than half of the order book filled.

On the outside are plenty of upgrades including new bumpers and bodykit, unique LED lightbars and fog lamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, 37-inch offroad tyres, a levelling kit and custom bullbar.

Underneath are upgrades that bring huge power via the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 ‘Hellcat’ engine, including a high-flow supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors, high-flow induction, crankcase ventilation and a remapped computer which all helps develop a total output of 755kW and 1314Nm of torque.

Straight-out performance is a blistering 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and the big truck will complete the quarter-mile dash in 11.4 seconds. Practical performance figures are a payload capacity of up to 1043kg and 3942kg braked towing.

In the US, the Mammoth TRX goes on sale for almost $200,000 Australian dollars, which isn’t ridiculous considering the RAM 1500 here is almost $140,000 plus on-road costs.