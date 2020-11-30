Nissan Navara-based X-Terra would be great here

While sharp new styling bolsters the appeal of Nissan X-Terra, an Australian introduction remains doubtful.

Nissan has unveiled the X-Terra, or Terra as it is known in some markets, for 2021. The facelift is considerable and it brings better tech plus an interior refresh. It’s also built in both left and right-hand drive…but don’t hold your breath that it will come here.

The model is based on the Nissan Navara platform but has not been offered here due in some part to problems with regulating to meet ADRs, and likely other business equations. While Australian media have driven the model and questioned its potential, there remains not even a whisper of it officially coming here, almost three years since its delayed launch overseas.

If it did, the seven-seat ute-based wagon would compete against the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu MUX and Ford Everest, among others in a popular segment. What a good fit it might be, considering the Pathfinder isn’t up to snuff to compete against those models when it comes to off-roading and the lack of a diesel engine – the Pathfinder is more a Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento rival than the ute-based wagon it once was.

The new Terra looks good too. The X-Terra you see here was unveiled for the Middle East and it brings fresh, Patrol-inspired styling front and rear, and is a fairly major change over the older model. Inside is also plusher, with new inclusions a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11.0-inch screen in the rear for the kids on boring drives.

Unlike Asian-spec versions which get a familiar 2.3-litre diesel turbo producing 140kW and 450Nm, this ME model has a 2.5-litre petrol four producing 125kW and 240Nm, through either rear or four-wheel drive drivetrain. Inclusions include low-range for 4×4 versions and a rear differential lock. so it has off-road chops, as you’d expect from a Navara-based off-roader.

It remains to be seen if Nissan Australia will introduce the model here, though it already offers the seven-seat Pathfinder.