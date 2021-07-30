Isuzu MU-X Australian range and pricing revealed

Isuzu Australia has unveiled its local specification MU-X which will go on sale for buyers from Monday, August 2.

Unsurprisingly, the MU-X mirrors the D-Max ute it is based on, with similar variants and much the same underpinnings, the biggest change being the wagon rear and coil-spring suspension underneath. However, there are also some upgrades in the cabin to make the MU-X a more premium feeling proposition – reflected also in price which goes up over the old model.

Three trims will be available – LS-M, LS-U and LS-T in rear and four-wheel drive (part-time) configurations. Powering it is the same 3.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine producing 140kW and 450Nm through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A rear differential lock is standard on 4×4 models and the part-time 4×4 system can be engaged or disengaged on the fly at up to 100km/h.

The base LS-M with a 4×2 drivetrain kicks off at $47,900 (up $3910). All-wheel drive adds $6000 to $53,900, which is up $2700 on the old one.

The LS-U 4×2 is $53,900 (up $7600) and the 4×4 version is $59,900 (up $6300).

The flagship LS-T comes with a 4×2 drivetrain for $59,900, up a considerable $9800, and the LS-T 4×4 – the absolute bee’s knees in the range – costs $65,900, up $8500. The LS-T 4×4 is, however, available in driveaway pricing for $63,990 that brings considerable savings to flagship buyers, but such deals are not currently slated for LS-U or LS-M.

Inside we find a large 9.0-inch infotainment screen for all but the base LS-M which makes do with a smaller 7.0-inch item. But all models enjoy Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless for Apple). Cloth trim is the standard upholstery but LS-T brings quilter-style leather seats and heated function on the front pews – something not even the flagship D-Max has.

Access to the third row is easier too, with 10mm increase in footwell space. With the third row stowed boot space is 1119-litres and with it up a smaller but useable 311L.

As per the D-Max a comprehensive and up-to-date safety system is included bringing AEB with junction assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, collision braking assist, accidental acceleration mitigation, blins spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and eight airbags, including a centre airbag.

The new model brings 3500kg maximum braked towing, though the 2175kg weight for the flagship and 5900kg gross combination mass means that, when towing full capacity, there’s a very limited allowance for people and gear. However, the increased gross combination mass means that when towing a medium load there’s is a better allowance for adding some gear.

Other improvements include a 29.2-degree approach angle, 32.1 breakover and 26.4-degree departure angle. Ground clearance is 235mm and the drivetrain for 4×4 includes a mechanical rear diff.

The new Isuzu MU-X range goes on sale next week from Monday August 2.