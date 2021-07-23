Hummer to produce a new electric ute this year

GM Hummer says it will build a new electric ute to rival the Tesla Cybertruck.

General Motors’ Buick and GMC boss says that a new Hummer electric ute is en route and it has a swathe of rivals from the Tesla Cybertruck to the recently revealed RAM 1500 EV.

The batteries for such vehicles need to be large if the driving range can remain meaningful, but billions of dollars of investment are pushing the way forward for a variety of new EVs. For the Hummer ute, it will be the second utility truck from the brand and the third new model since Hummer announced it was going fully electric.

The first new model from the brand will be a 4×4 EV wagon and ute, two lifestyle vehicles with premium appointments. This new ute will be geared towards work rather than play and focus on practical use instead.

With GM is going hard on electrification, the GMC Hummer ute should be matched on showrooms by the upcoming and similar Chevrolet Silverado 1500 electric. The other benefit for GM and its knowledge on production timelines is that the utes will likely come to market faster than the Tesla Cybertruck and even Rivian R1T which were revealed well before.

In the bigger picture, General Motors has already committed to launching 30 new electric vehicles by 2025, meaning in four years we should see plenty of new models come down the production line. Furthermore, the big American automaker reckons it won’t be selling any combustion engine cars by 2035.