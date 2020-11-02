GWM Ute priced at $34k drive-away

All-new dual-cab ute model to enter Australian market Q4 this year and remains keenly priced against rivals.

Great Wall Motors will rebrand as GWM when it introduces an all-new dual-cab model later this year.

Keeping nomenclature short, the new ute will simply be called, ‘Ute’. It entry-level Cannon model is priced $33,990 driveaway.

The new GWM Ute will be offered in three trim variants in only dual-cab utility body styles – the Cannon, Cannon-L, and top-spec Cannon-X. It will compete against stalwarts such as the Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

But output from the engine is lower than rivals. Powering the Ute is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 120kW and 400Nm through either an eight-speed ZF automatic or six-speed manual transmission mated to a four-wheel-drive system – the auto a new addition in a Great Wall/GWM car. It is connected to a Bosch-controlled 4×4 system, though details remain light on its capability and exact specification.

Also new is safety technology including AEB with pedestrian detection, seven airbags, and lane-keeping assist to help its chances of achieving high marks if tested by ANCAP.

Inside are a variety of trims, from basic fabric in the entry-level grade to leather and a large 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

GWM Australia Head of Marketing Steve Maciver explained that GWM is gunning to grab new buyers with a value-packed offeringh.

“We firmly believe that the new GWM Ute offers a compelling all round package that will make Australian buyers think differently about their next ute,” he said.

“The $33,990 entry price point for the 4×4 Dual Cab Cannon AT is quite exceptional given the high level of features buyers can expect.

“We understand both the competitiveness and the opportunity in the ute segment and as such, it was important that we come in with a strong product offering and unbeatable value. The new GWM Ute firmly ticks those boxes and we expect to see increased customer interest in showrooms over the coming weeks.”

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).