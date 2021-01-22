Electrified Jeep Wrangler on ice, V8 unlikely for Australia

Jeep Wrangler to stay the course with petrol and diesel power in Australia.

Jeep says that it’s newest Wrangler products in the USA – the upcoming Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8 and plug-in hybrid 4XE (how opposing are these two drivetrains) – are both effectively on ice due to demand for the V8 in the states being so high, and the fact that there might not be a good place for an electrified Wrangler in Australia – yet.

Yes, this does go in some way against Jeep’s move to introduce an electrified Grand Cherokee soon, though the market for both models is vastly different.

On the V8, local Jeep boss Kevin Flynn said that he’s asked for it but no one is holding their breath.

“It’s going to be a tough ask because the demand is going to be so great, but we won’t stop asking, that’s for sure,” said Flynn.

“We’ve made that request and we’d certainly love to have it here. I think we all know everywhere that thing here would be outstanding. We will continue to make those requests, but you know demand for that vehicle in the States is going to be unbelievable. It really is a unique vehicle.”

Indeed, it is the only V8-powered model in its class and would likely find a large following here. However, the 4XE, which is a plug-in electric Wrangler, is likely not going to be so hot right now. Asked about securing that model for right-hand drive and into Australia, Jeep’s global boss Christian Meunier said that it was a way off.

“Each time I talk to Australian people, owners, dealers, employees there is a little bit of doubt about electrification. I think there is a doubt that electrification is going to be coming soon.”

“I have a lot of questions about diesel, V8s and things like that, which I love too. But at the end of the day, electrification is coming and I’m convinced it’s coming much sooner than people think.”

For now, we’ll stay the course and continue with both petrol and diesel offerings, including the new Recon two-door and four-door which has just launched.