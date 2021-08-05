New Toyota Landcruiser 300 Series price and spec

Toyota’s new Landcruiser will land in Australia with a significant price hike, but also more tech and a new engine.

Toyota Australia has announced official pricing for its new Landcruiser that lands in Australia shortly. Pricing starts at $89,990 for the simplest GX specification, raises to $113,990 for mid-spec VX and goes to $138,790 for the Sahaz ZX.

The new GR Sport model is priced at $137,790.

Toyota Landcruiser 300 Series price 2021 (plus on-road costs):

GX: $89,990

GXL: $101,790

VX: $113,990

SAHARA: $131,190

GR SPORT: $137,790

SAHARA ZX: $138,790

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said that there is more seperation in this new lineup thanks to the arrival of the GR Sport: “Our new GR Sport is the absolute expression of the LandCruiser DNA – the ultimate 4WD that is specially equipped for owners who truly love driving on rough trails and in off-road rallies,” Mr Hanley said.

“The graceful styling of the Sahara ZX adds an even more prestigious and advanced high-quality image for customers who use their LandCruiser primarily for urban driving and holiday getaways with their families.

“Impressive new or upgraded features and technologies across the all-new range represent remarkable value, taking LandCruiser SUV luxury to new heights while advancing the legendary model’s rugged reputation as the king off the road,” he said.

GR Sport uses a new front design with prominent TOYOTA lettering displayed across a gloss-black mesh grille with its honeycomb pattern. GR Sport badges adorn the grille, as well as the doors, tailgate, steering wheel, front-seat headrests, ignition button and within the multimedia screen at start-up.

Black 18-inch alloy wheels sit inside black wheel arches. Also black are the side steps, door handles, mirror casings and window line. The unpainted front bumper and lower rear bumper emphasise the model’s off-road DNA and outstanding capability.

GR Sport’s interior offers the choice of two leather-accented trims – a powerful and sporty black with carbon-like ornamentation or contrasting red-and-black treatment with black applied around the instrument panel.

The GR Sport comes standard with front and rear differential locks and the technological innovation of the world-first e-KDSS (electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System). It enables advanced control of LandCruiser’s suspension by independently locking and freeing the front and rear stabiliser bars.

Equipment shared by the five-seat GR Sport and Sahara ZX includes five driving modes, adaptive variable suspension, adaptive high beam and carbon trim.

The unique design of the Sahara ZX brings a bold chrome grille, new headlights, new taillights and remodelled tailgate.

Sahara ZX is further distinguished by unique 20-inch alloy wheels, unique front bumper, body-coloured wheel-arch mouldings, illuminated side steps, front-door scuff plates, rear mudguards and chrome ornamentation on the thick rear bumper.

The leather-accented interior trim is offered in black, beige or red-and-black, as well as carbon-like highlights on the steering wheel, centre console and door trims.

Stand-out equipment includes four heated and ventilated seats, hands-free tailgate with a kick sensor, and a torque-sensing limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

The entire range features a rigid, yet lightweight, TNGA body-on-frame construction that ensures stability and ride comfort across all terrain.

The new V6 twin-turbo diesel engine produces 227kW/700Nm though a new 10-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode.

Newly developed independent front and four-link rear suspension systems is underneath and AWD Integrated Management that harmonises steering assist, brake and throttle control, shift pattern and drive torque distribution for handling purposes.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense package is standard across the range, including autonomous emergency braking as part of a pre-collision system that can detect pedestrians (day and night) and cyclists during the day.

It also features all-speed active cruise control, auto high beam and lane-keeping technology that steps up to lane-trace assist with steering-wheel vibration in VX variants and above.

Every LandCruiser is equipped with a trailer wiring harness and maximum 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity. Other new features include a 9-inch display screen on GX and GXL (was 6.1″), expanding to 12.3-inch on VX and above, smartphone integration, road-sign assist, dusk-sensing headlamps, electric park brake and downhill assist control.



For the VX LandCruiser, premium features now include the 12.3-inch multimedia display screen, 10 speakers (+1), a 7-inch colour multi-info display (was 4.2″), four-zone automatic climate control (+2), eight cupholders (+2), remote power windows and features previously reserved for Sahara including power-adjustable steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.