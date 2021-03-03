Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Edition

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willy Edition brings a military-inspired Willys theme to the capable off-road wagon.

Jeep has revealed a limited special edition four-door Wrangler inspired by the Willys Overland CJ-3A built in 1948.

Seventy-three years on from the original Willys, the new Wrangler Unlimited Willys Edition includes a heritage-looking Sarge Gren paint option and upgrades to the Wrangler Night Eagle it is based on.

Those upgrades come in the form of the top-shelf Rubicons tougher M220 Dana rear axles, unique 17-inch black alloy wheels, all-weather mud mats for the floor, silver instrument panel in the cluster and military-style Willys decals.

Underneath the bonnet is the usual 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive system with low-range gearing.

Landing in showrooms this April, the Willys Edition is priced from $61,941 plus on-road costs, and is available in Bright White, Sting Grey or Sarge Green paint colours.

Just 130 examples will go on sale, so as they say, if you’re interested, you better get in quick.

2021 Jeep Wrangler pricing including Willys Edition:

Unlimited Willys Edition – $61,941 plus ORCS

Sports – $51,950 plus ORCS

Unlimited Night Eagle – $60,950 plus ORCS

Overland – $61,450 plus ORCS

Unlimited Overland -$65,950 plus ORCS

Unlimited Rubicon – $67,450 plus ORCS