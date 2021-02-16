Jeep Gladiator Sport S entry-level shaves $10,000 off price

Price and spec for the new Jeep Gladiator Sport S have been announced.

Jeep has announced that the Gladiator ute in Sports S trim is arriving in dealerships around Australia this month, the new entry-level model saving buyers $10,000 over the existing starting point.

Packed with the same platform underpinnings as the Overland and Rubicon, the Sport S is simplified for equipment but remains highly capable – and more premium gear is only a couple thousand dollars away with option packs.

Pricing for the Sport S starts at $65,450 plus on-road costs, a significant saving on the previous entry-level Overland ($75,450 plus) and Rubicon ($76,450).

Notably, the Sports S substitutes the Overland’s 18-inch alloys for 17-inch items, and the infotainment screen measures 7.0-inches rather than 8.4-inches (but still comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). There are also fabric seats instead of leather with heating up front, though it is a washout interior for easy cleaning, and the hardtop roof is black rather than body-colored.

However, the bigger screen is available with the Comfort Pack ($2450) (Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, tinted windows, remote start, security alarm, and hardtop headliner).

There’s also the Lifestyle Adventure Pack ($2950) which brings a roll-up tonneau cover, cargo manager in the tub with trail rail system, lockable under-seat store in the rear, spray in liner, wireless Bluetooth speaker (it charges itself behind the back seat), auxiliary switch bank, 240-Amp alternator, and 700-Amp maintenance-free battery.

So even with both packs ticked, the Sport S brings plenty of practical and nicer equipment while still landing in under the Overland’s starting price.

Safety is backed with a suite of active driver aids, including Forward Collison Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Path Detection.

The Sport S is also equipped with the same 3.6-litre petrol V6 engine with an eight-speed auto, a point of difference to diesel ute rival, producing 209kW and 347Nm. The four-wheel drive system is supported by Jeep’s Selec-Trac four-wheel drive that is capable of a 47.8:1 crawl ratio when off-roading.

Added to the off-road-ready side of things are Dana axles front and rear, underbody skid panels, heavy-duty rock rails and that wash-out interior. As we’ve found in our time with the car so far, it is a very capable off-roader.

“The Jeep Gladiator Sport S creates a new entry-level price point into the Jeep Gladiator range, without compromising on safety, technology and Jeep’s renowned off-road prowess,” said Jeep Australia’s Director of Brand & Product Strategy, Guillaume Drelon.

Drelon added that while the Rubicon and Overland Gladiators have made an impression in Australia with the model’s bold Jeep styling, the Sport S will open the tap to new buyers given a sharp starting price.

“Since its arrival in Australia, the Gladiator has been turning heads on our roads and by expanding the range to include the Sport S specification, even more Australians will be able to own the only open-air truck.”