Ford Ranger Wildtrak X updated for 2021

Ford’s Ranger Wildtrak with added X factor has been updated.

Ford is bringing the Ranger Wildtrak X back into dealers, with an updated model arriving early next year. The MY21.25 update to the Ranger brings a number of small upgrades, but there will also be some unique elements for the Wildtrak X.

It is fronted by a unique three-part grille upfront and bumper, and obvious Wildtrak X stickers mark it out from the usual model. This time around we see orange and black ascents including on the sailplane sportsbar too. At the sides are black side steps, roof rails, and flared wheel arches over unique 18-inch alloys with a 35mm offset. There’s also a matching black nudge bar with 20.5-inch Lumen light bar and other highlights.

As before, the Wildtrak can be purchased with either a 3.2-litre five-cylinder or newer 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, both mated only to an automatic transmission (a ten-speed for the 2.0L) meaning a departure of the six-speed manual. This helps with the 3500kg braked towing capacity and 943kg payload, which shrink to 913kg for the 3.2L model.

Inside are new black leather seats with bolstered sides and orange ascents throughout, matching the exterior highlights. An 8.0-inch infotainment system sits int he centre console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the new Ford Pass Connect app and modem allows owners to monitor the car from anywhere using their phone, including the ability to turn it on and check the car’s ‘health’ (time to service).

A full list of additions to the MY21.25 Ford Ranger WIldtrak X:

Genuine Ford Black nudge bar

Lumen 20.5” slimline LED Light Bar

Unique 18-inch black alloy wheels with 35 mm offset

Wheel arch flares, now in Ebony Black

Unique front grille, now in Ebony Black with Sabre accent ‘nostrils’

Unique rear sail plane, now in Ebony Black with Sabre accents

Black side steps

Roof rails, box rails, lower front bumper insert, rear bumper, headlamp / fog lamp bezels, mirror caps, fender features, door and tailgate handles now all finished in Ebony Black

Unique illuminated scuff plates for front doors

Unique seat materials and accent colours

Available in dealers from early next year, pricing is $66,490 plus on-roads for the 3.2L variant and $67,990 for the 2.0L, with prestige paint carrying a $650 premium.