Factory V8 Wrangler gets green light

Wrangler belts in V8 engine to outrun new Ford Bronco rival.

Jeep is hitting the go button for its V8 Wrangler Concept to go into production if its social media is any indication of future plans.

The American brand published an Instagram post showing a short teaser video of the Wrangler humming across the desert with what clearly sounds like a V8 engine and the tag “NotAConcept”. That tag presumably refers to the Jeep Wrangler 392 Concept car it showed earlier this year which was timed perfectly to the launch of the hugely popular and direct rival Ford Bronco. Something the Bronco does not have, however, is a V8 engine.

This also opens up the possibility, and good likelihood, that Jeep will plonk the V8 into the Gladiator ute. If so, this would give Australians the possibility of a V8 ute in a size smaller than the Chevrolet Silverado and RAM 1500.

Back to the Wrangler V8, it will be available next year in the US: “Some concepts are so powerful they storm into reality.⁣ Preproduction model shown. Available 2021,” says the post from Jeep. Australians will have to wait a little while longer or be lucky for it to come here at all, though the addition of the wild Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and SRT models show Jeep is kind on bringing its best toys here.

If the Wrangler 392 concept is anything to go by, the engine is the same 6.4-litre Hemi V8 used in the Grand Cherokee SRT, with power around 340kW and torque over 600Nm via an eight-speed auto. Other gear on the Rubicon-based concept included 17-inch beadlock rims with 37-inch tyres and Dana axles.