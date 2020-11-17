Factory V8 Jeep Wrangler revealed

Wrangler belts in V8 engine to outrun new Ford Bronco rival.

Jeep is hitting the go button for its V8 Wrangler Concept to go into production as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 382.

As the name suggests, Jeep plants the 6.4-litre V8 petrol into the Wrangler Rubicon, delivering a 4×4 with 350kW of power and 637Nm of torque. While not particularly useful offroad, some performance specs are 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile is complete in 13.0 seconds.

This development also opens up the possibility that Jeep will plonk the V8 into the Gladiator ute. If so, this would give Australians the possibility of a V8 ute in a size smaller than the Chevrolet Silverado and RAM 1500.

Back to the Wrangler V8, it will be available next year in the US, however, it is not coming to Australia.

Some of the standard equipment onboard includes wide track Dana 44 axles, a 3.73 final drive ratio, transmission torque converter lockup control, a 2-inch lift and standard 33-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.